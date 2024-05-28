Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2,892.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 255,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 131,582 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

