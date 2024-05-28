Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS CALF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,095 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

