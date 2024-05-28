Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,958 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.



