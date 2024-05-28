Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 125,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $262.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.