Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,094 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Crown Castle by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Crown Castle by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

NYSE:CCI opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

