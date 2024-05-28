Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $5,711,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,097,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

