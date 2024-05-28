Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,658 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $347.89 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.93 and a 200 day moving average of $316.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

