Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 10,037 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

