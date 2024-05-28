Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,591 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 662,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,235. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

