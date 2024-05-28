Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,817 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %

Enbridge stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 313,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,366. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.04%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.