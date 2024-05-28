HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in HP by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,279 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,079 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,598 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 71,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in HP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 959,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HP stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
