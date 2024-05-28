H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,438,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 113.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

