Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $107.03 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $107,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

