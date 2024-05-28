HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $640.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,903 shares of company stock worth $16,836,781. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in HubSpot by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after buying an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $590.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -222.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $624.67 and its 200-day moving average is $585.37. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

