Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727,723.10, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

