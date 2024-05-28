Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) versus LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Head to Head Review

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -16,238.91% -88.13% -63.03% LENSAR -27.57% -36.53% -17.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $717,067.00 397.48 -$135.12 million N/A N/A LENSAR $42.16 million 1.13 -$14.38 million ($1.58) -2.65

Volatility and Risk

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 542.42%. LENSAR has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.93%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than LENSAR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.0% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LENSAR beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids. Its products in pipeline include VGX-3100 for the treatment of HPV-related cervical high-grade dysplasia; INO-3107 for HPV-related recurrent respiratory papillomatosis and is under Phase 1/2 trial; INO-3112 for the treatment of HPV-related Oropharyngeal Squamous Cell Carcinoma and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-5401 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and is under Phase 2 trial; INO-4201 for Ebola Virus Disease and is under Phase 1b trial; INO-4800 for COVID-19 and is under Phase 3 trial; and INO-6160 for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus and is under Phase 1 trial. Its partners and collaborators include Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, The U.S. Department of Defense, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute, Kaneka Eurogentec, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About LENSAR

(Get Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

