Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $160.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $166.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

