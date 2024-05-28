International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

View Our Latest Report on IGT

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.