Internet Computer Price Hits $12.23 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.68 billion and $117.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $12.23 or 0.00017844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00054416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,973,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,352,170 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

