Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,974 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 263% compared to the typical daily volume of 819 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DBA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 302,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $809.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

