Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

PGX opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

