Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

Get Expeditors International of Washington Inc alerts:

5/23/2024 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Expeditors International of Washington was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $111.00 to $112.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $107.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,923,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,524,000 after purchasing an additional 96,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.