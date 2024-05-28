Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS):
- 5/13/2024 – Navitas Semiconductor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 5/10/2024 – Navitas Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Navitas Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Navitas Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Navitas Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Navitas Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.52.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
