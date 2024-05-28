Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Given New GBX 65 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 188.57% from the company’s previous close.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
LON:IES opened at GBX 22.53 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.24 million, a PE ratio of -187.71 and a beta of 2.29. Invinity Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.75).
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Micron is the NVIDIA of Memory: That’s Why it Set a New High
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 High-Yielding Oversold Stocks with Bullish Ratings
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Li Auto Blows a Tire on EPS Miss and Lowered Guidance. Buy Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.