Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Given New GBX 65 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 188.57% from the company’s previous close.

LON:IES opened at GBX 22.53 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.24 million, a PE ratio of -187.71 and a beta of 2.29. Invinity Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.75).

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

