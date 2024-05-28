Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.54.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.