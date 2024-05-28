IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Up 0.2%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.59. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 79.62% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Company Profile

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

