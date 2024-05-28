iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.41 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 36,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 34,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.