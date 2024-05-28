iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 188 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42.
iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th.
About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
