iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 44,959 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.