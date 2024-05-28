iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,038,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 183,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $117.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.