iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3,913.5% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.