iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,307. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

