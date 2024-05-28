Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

