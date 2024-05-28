JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target to $5.80

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.10 to $5.80 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 38.17% from the company’s previous close.

HMY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 553,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298,604 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $59,033,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,685 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

