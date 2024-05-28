JPMorgan European Growth & Income (JEGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on July 5th

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance
LON JEGI opened at GBX 108.05 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 60.68 and a quick ratio of 20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.06. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 84.80 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.41).
