JPMorgan European Growth & Income (JEGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 on July 5th

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance

LON JEGI opened at GBX 108.05 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 60.68 and a quick ratio of 20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.06. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 84.80 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.41).

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Read More

Dividend History for JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.