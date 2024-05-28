Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $747.84 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Kava has a market capitalization of $747.84 million and approximately $19.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Get Kava alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00054416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,249 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.