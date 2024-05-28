Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $23,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kellanova alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.69.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $4,339,684.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,183,354. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.