Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2,337.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,354 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5 %

KVUE stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

