Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

