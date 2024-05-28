Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth $81,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KE opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $557.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

