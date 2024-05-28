Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 122.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $113,183.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock valued at $442,051,135. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

