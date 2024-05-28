Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.88.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

K stock opened at C$11.11 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$11.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,098. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.