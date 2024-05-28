KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.