Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 242071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,038 shares of company stock worth $1,209,659. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,354.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 713,435 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 258.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 123,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

