KULR Technology Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of KULR opened at 0.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.88. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of 0.10 and a 52-week high of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.01. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 225.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,667.70%. The firm had revenue of 1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.50 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,268,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

