Law Debenture Co. (LWDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Law Debenture Stock Down 0.0 %

LON LWDB opened at GBX 880.77 ($11.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. Law Debenture has a 52 week low of GBX 718.04 ($9.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 899 ($11.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,518.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 834.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 801.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.00), for a total value of £54,598.59 ($69,730.00). In other Law Debenture news, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.00), for a total value of £54,598.59 ($69,730.00). Also, insider Trish Houston bought 678 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £5,396.88 ($6,892.57). 6.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

