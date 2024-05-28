Likewise Group Plc (LIKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Likewise Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Likewise Group Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of LON:LIKE opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The firm has a market cap of £38.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of 0.76. Likewise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.60 ($0.34).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £279,000 ($356,321.84). In related news, insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £171,000 ($218,390.80). Also, insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £279,000 ($356,321.84). 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Likewise Group Company Profile

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

