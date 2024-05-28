Loar Holdings, LLC’s (NYSE:LOAR) Quiet Period Set To End on June 4th

Loar’s (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 4th. Loar had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 25th. The total size of the offering was $308,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE LOAR opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. Loar has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

In other news, Director M Chad Crow acquired 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

