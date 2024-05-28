London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.47) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 98.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($140.49) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,489.17 ($108.42).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,266 ($118.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,241.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,096.12. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,784 ($99.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,696 ($123.83). The company has a market cap of £49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,714.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($116.86), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,673,501,929.12). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Michel-Alain Proch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,154 ($116.91) per share, with a total value of £183,080 ($233,818.65). Also, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($116.86), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,673,501,929.12). Insiders sold 14,337,349 shares of company stock worth $131,193,113,467 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

