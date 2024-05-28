LooksRare (LOOKS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.76 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $100.71 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

